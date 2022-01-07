Off Road Motorcycle Market Scope and overview, Boosting Technologies, Industry Growth Analysis, Demand Status, Industry Trends up to 2030

The Off Road Motorcycle Market is anticipated to reach 412 thousand units by 2027. In 2021, the recreation application dominated the market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the off road motorcycle market revenue during the forecast period.

The growing demand for sports and adventure activities, along with initiatives from private organizations to promote biking activities has boosted the adoption of off road motorcycles. The rising tourism activities, and growing disposable income of consumers further support the growth of this off road motorcycle market. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements, improving living standards, and growth in adoption of electric bikes would accelerate the adoption of off road motorcycles during the forecast period. Growing demand from emerging economies, and increasing demand from defense sector are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for off road motorcycle market during the forecast period.

The North America off road motorcycle market generated the highest revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The growing trend of adventure sports in this region, and high purchasing power of consumers in countries such as U.S. and Canada drive the market growth in the region. The growing tourism industry in the region further supports market growth in the region. The growing demand from the defense sector is expected to boost the market growth in this region during the forecast period. Asia Pacific off road motorcycle market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to increasing disposable incomes of consumers in India, China, Australia, and South Korea, and the flourishing tourism industry.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Off Road Motorcycle Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Off Road Motorcycle Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Off Road Motorcycle Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Off Road Motorcycle Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The leading companies profiled in the off road motorcycle market report include Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH, TRS Motorcycles, Kawasaki Motorcorp, Alta Motors, Chritini Technologies, Ural Motorcycles, KTM AG, BMW Group, and ROKON International Inc. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

