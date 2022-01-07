Smart City Platform Market Scope and overview,: Growth, Opportunities, Key Players & Forecast Outlook 2031

Smart City Platform Market is valued approximately at USD 124.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Smart Cities comprise of systems including security and access control systems, building automation systems, water treatment and supply, emergency management systems, intelligent grid, smart lighting system, renewable power, transportation and others. Smart city platform resides at enterprise level which perform functions such as performance management, analytics, remote asset monitoring, decision support and/or presentation components. It further includes data management, application enablement, visualization, cybersecurity, network management, reporting, simulation, device management and many others.

Thus, the platform boosts interoperability between different sectors, to promote innovation and allow citizens to gain advantages from intelligent surroundings. The rising preference for platforms over standalone solutions, increase in urban population actuating smart management and digital transformation will drive the market growth. Also, increasing adoption of IoT technology for infrastructure management and city monitoring and digital transformations driving smart cities which in result accelerate the demand of smart cities platform market over the forecast period.

For instance: as per Statista, the global technology spending on smart city initiative was USD 81 billion in 2018 and is estimated to rise by USD 189.5 billion in 2023. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 19th November 2019, Quantela Inc. and Cisco launched an outcome-based project financing for smart city projects. These finance model includes operations of Cisco Kinetic for Cities (CKC) Platform combined with Quantela’s Atlantis Intelligence Solution for smart city project. Whereas, complicated and costly infrastructure of smart city platforms is the major factor restraining the growth of global Smart City Platform market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Smart City Platform market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rising demand for high-speed networks and growing adoption rate of smart technologies in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Siemens AG

Hitachi, Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Schneider Electric

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

NEC Corporation

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Offering:

Platforms

Services

by Delivery Model:

Offshore

Hybrid

Onsite

By Application:

Smart Transportation

Public Safety

Smart Energy and Utilities

Infrastructure Management

Citizen Engagement

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Smart City Platform Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

