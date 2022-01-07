Saudi Arabia outbound tourism Market Scope and overview, Overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Forecast to 2022-2030

Saudi Arabia outbound tourism market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Saudi Arabia outbound tourism market by region.

The Saudi Arabia outbound tourism market is set to surpass US$ 37 Billion threshold by 2025.

“Saudi Arabia Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Analysis 2013 – 2018 and Forecast 2019 – 2025” provides a comprehensive analysis of the actual market situation and future outlook for the Saudi Arabia outbound tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities, current and future trends related to Saudi Arabia outbound tourism flow, spending, the purpose of the visits and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Saudi Arabia outbound tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore the Saudi Arabia outbound tourism market. A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 17 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.

The countries included in this report are the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, the United States, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Turkey, South Korea, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Philippines, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Australia

Key Findings:

> Saudi Arabia is emerging as the largest outbound travel market

> Saudi Arabia residents are the biggest spenders when they travel aboard

> Saudi Arabia is the largest source market for the UAE, Jordan and Bahrain

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

> Market Size & Analysis: Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013 – 2025)

> Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

> Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

> Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2013 – 2025)

> Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

> Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

> 17 Countries Saudi Arabia Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

> 17 Countries Saudi Arabia Travelers Purpose of Visit & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

> 17 Countries Saudi Arabia Travelers Spending & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

> Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism Market

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Saudi Arabia outbound tourism market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Saudi Arabia outbound tourism industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Saudi Arabia outbound tourism industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Saudi Arabia outbound tourism market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

