Radiodermatitis Market Scope and overview: World Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players and Global Future Outlook 2031

The global radiodermatitis market was valued at $477.48 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $609.68 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Radiodermatitis is a cutaneous reaction that occurs as one of the side effects of radiotherapy during cancer treatment or sometimes after interventional radiology. It is one of the most common side effects of radiation therapies used in carcinoma mostly for breasts, head & neck tumors, lungs, and soft tissue sarcomas.

According to an article published in the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology in 2016, it is estimated that 95% of cancer patients receiving radiation therapy would develop some form of radiodermatitis, including erythema, dry desquamation, and moist desquamation. Radiodermatitis can further be classified as acute and chronic. Acute radiation dermatitis occurs within 90 days of exposure to radiation.

Chronic radiodermatitis is an extension of acute process and involves further inflammatory changes in skin. The onset of chronic radiation dermatitis may occur from 15 days to 10 years or more after the beginning of a radiation therapy and can be characterized by:

? Disappearance of follicular structures

? Increase in collagen and damage to elastic fibers in the dermis

? Fragile surface skin (epidermis)

? Telangiectasia (prominent blood vessels).

Growth of the global radiodermatitis market is majorly driven by increase in prevalence of cancer and rise in adoption of radiotherapy for treatment globally. Furthermore, increase in geriatric population also fuels growth of the radiodermatitis market. However, high cost associated with radiodermatitis treatment is anticipated to restrict growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in demand for reduction of side effects associated with radiation therapy is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

The global radiodermatitis market is segmented into product, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, the market is fragmented into topical, oral drugs, and dressings. The topical products segment is further divided into corticosteroids, hydrophilic creams, topical antibiotics, and others. The dressings segment is divided into hydrogel and hydrocolloid dressings, no sting barrier film, honey impregnated gauze, silicone coated, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of the global radiodermatitis market.

? Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of end users, developments, and services in the industry.

? An in-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitates strategic business planning.

? Developmental strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– 3M COMPANY

– BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC

– BAYER AG

– BMG PHARMA SPA

– CONVATEC GROUP PLC

– GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

– HELSINN HEALTHCARE SA

– MOLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE

– MYLAN N.V.

– SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

– STRATPHARMA AG

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Topical

o Corticosteroids

o Hydrophilic Creams

o Topical Antibiotics

o Others

– Oral Drugs

– Dressings

o Hydrogel and Hydrocolloid Dressings

o No Sting Barrier Film

o Honey Impregnated Gauze

o Silicone Coated

o Others

By Distribution Channel

– Hospital Pharmacy

– Retail Pharmacy

– Online Pharmacy

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Australia

o Japan

o India

o China

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

