Advanced Wound Care Market Scope and overview, Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period

Report Ocean presents a new report on global Advanced Wound Care Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The advanced wound care market was valued at $9,255.70 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach at $15,305.94 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The wound healing process can be facilitated in two different ways, including traditional wound care (TWC) and advanced wound care (AWC). Chronic wounds take more time to heal and are expensive to treat. Thus, advanced wound care is developing as a standard solution for treating chronic wounds.

Moreover, traditional wound care products such as hydrocolloids, hydrogels, film & foam dressings, and alginates are being increasingly replaced with advanced wound care products, due to their enhanced efficiency & effectiveness in managing wounds by enabling rapid healing. Moreover, they offer various advantages such as they aid to maintain a hydrated environment for appropriate flow of oxygen, keep temperature consistent, protect the wound site from exogenous infection, and ease pain associated with dressing changes.

Significant increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes & obesity, rise in geriatric population, technological advancements in advanced wound care products, problems associated with traditional wound healing methods, and surge in adoption of evidence-based treatments such as silver dressings, hyperbaric oxygen, electrotherapy, and ultrasound for chronic wounds are the key factors that fuel the growth of the advanced wound care market.

Moreover, rise in awareness programs for advanced wound care treatment & management, attempts to reduce the duration of the hospital stay to lower healthcare expenses, and rise in inclination toward wound care products that enhance therapeutic outcomes are other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with advanced wound care products are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The advanced wound care market is segmented into product, application, end user, and region. By product, the market is categorized into infection management, exudate management, active wound care, and therapy devices. Infection management is sub segmented into silver dressings, non-silver dressings, and collagens. The exudate management segment is further divided into hydrocolloid dressings, foam dressings, alginate dressings, and hydrogel dressings. The active wound care is subdivided into skin substitutes and growth factors.

The therapy devices is further segmented into negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), oxygen & hyperbaric oxygen equipment, electromagnetic therapy devices, and others. The applications covered in the study include chronic wounds and acute wounds. The chronic wounds segment is further segregated into pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and arterial ulcers. The acute wounds is further fragmented into burns & trauma, and surgical wounds. Depending on end user, the market is classified into hospitals and community health service centers.

The major companies profiled in this report include 3M (Acelity Inc.), Adynxx, Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group Plc, Essity AB (BSN Medical GmbH), Integra Lifesciences (Derma sciences), Investor AB (Molnlycke Health Care AB), Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., and Smith & Nephew Plc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global advanced wound care market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

– Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2027 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and products of advanced wound care used across the globe.

– Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product type

– Infection Management

o Silver Wound Dressings

o Non-silver Dressings

o Collagen Dressings

– Exudate Management

o Hydrocolloids Dressings

o Foam Dressings

o Alginate Dressings

o Hydrogel Dressings

– Active Wound Care

o Skin Substitutes

o Growth Factors

– Therapy Devices

o Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

o Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

o Electromagnetic Therapy Devices

o Others

By Application

– Chronic Wounds

o Pressure Ulcers

o Diabetic Foot Ulcers

o Venous Leg Ulcers

o Arterial Ulcers

– Acute Wounds

o Burns & Trauma

o Surgical Wounds

By End User

– Hospitals

– Community Health Service Centers

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

