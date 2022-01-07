Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Scope and overview, Sales Revenue Focus on Specific Product and Dynamics by 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on global aerosol delivery devices market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global aerosol delivery devices market was valued at $31,463.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $46,728.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Aerosol delivery devices are hand-held, portable drug delivery devices. They consist of suspension of solid or liquid particles in a carrier gas, which makes feasible for treatment of respiratory and non-respiratory diseases. There are different forms of drugs available for aerosol drug delivery such as dry powder, solution, and suspension. It is the most advanced mode of drug administration in which aerosolized drug is directly delivered to lungs to offer a systemic effect.

Aerosol delivery devices are available in three types, namely, dry powder inhalers, metered dose inhalers, and nebulizers. Aerosol drug delivery is a natural therapy and easiest way to treat respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis. Moreover, it is used to deliver insulin, analgesic medications, and other drugs as well.

Rise in prevalence of asthma, COPD, and other respiratory disorders, increase in smoking population, ease of administration of drug with aerosol delivery devices, rise in demand for metered-dose inhalers, technological advancements in inhaler devices, and rise in geriatric population are the key factors that fuel growth of the global aerosol delivery devices market. For instance, according to the WHO, in 2018, more than 339 million people were affected by asthma worldwide.

Moreover, rise in adoption of aerosol delivery devices by patients, increase in patient awareness toward inhalation therapy, surge in preference of pulmonary route of drug delivery, rise in urbanization and pollution levels, increase in incidences of preterm births and lifestyle changes, and increase in number of R&D activities to develop ideal inhalation therapy are other factors that contribute toward growth of the market. However, complications and side-effects associated with drug inhalation and high cost associated with nebulizers are expected to hinder growth of the market.

The global aerosol delivery devices market is segmented into product, application, and distribution channel. By product, the market is categorized into dry powder inhalers, metered dose inhalers, and nebulizers. The dry powder inhalers segment is further bifurcated into single dose inhalers and multi dose inhalers. The metered dose inhalers segment is further divided into conventional pressurized inhalers and soft mist inhalers.

The nebulizers segment is further categorized into jet nebulizers, ultrasonic wave nebulizers, and vibrating mesh nebulizers. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and non-respiratory diseases. The non-respiratory diseases segment is further divided is into diabetes, analgesia, and Parkinson’s disease. Depending on distribution channel, the market is classified into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and e-commerce.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– 3M Company

– Aerogen, Inc.

– Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)

– Johnson & Johnson (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd)

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Merck & Co. Inc.

– Metall Zug Group (Clement Clarke International Ltd)

– Recipharm AB (Bespak)

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

– Vectura Group Plc

– Gerresheimer AG

– Heitkamp & Thumann KG (H&T Presspart)

– Iconovo AB

– Merxin Ltd

– Nemera

– AstraZeneca Plc

– Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

– Novartis AG

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Dry powder inhalers

o Single dose inhalers

o Multi dose inhalers

– Metered dose inhalers

o Conventional pressurized inhalers,

o Soft mist inhalers

– Nebulizers

o Jet nebulizers

o Ultrasonic wave nebulizers

o Vibrating mesh nebulizers

By Application

– Asthma

– Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

– Cystic fibrosis

– Non respiratory diseases

o Diabetes

o Analgesia

o Parkinson’s disease

By Distribution Channel

– Retail pharmacies

– Hospital pharmacies

– E-commerce

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

