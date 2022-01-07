Alexa
Taiwan inks another deal with France for Mirage 2000 logistics training

Services will last from January 2022 to December 31, 2026

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/07 15:29
Mirage 2000 at Hsinchu Air Force Base.

Mirage 2000 at Hsinchu Air Force Base. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced on Friday (Jan. 7) that Taiwan has signed another agreement with France for logistics training and other support services for its fleet of Mirage 2000s.

The French company DCI-AIRCO BRANCH will handle personnel training and logistics follow-up support services for the price of NT$232.42 million (US$8.39 million), the MND said. Meanwhile, Thales Systemes Aeroportes will provide technical support services for the fighter jets’ avionics and electronic warfare systems for NT$739.68 million.

Both services will last from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2026, Liberty Times reported. Last week, the Air Force signed a NT$429 million deal with France-based MBDA to service the missile systems for its Mirage 2000 jets.

Military officials said that the aircraft manufacturer, Dassault Aviation, will also send technicians to Taiwan to help with maintenance as stipulated in an agreement signed in September 2021.

The Mirage 2000s have been in service in the Taiwan Air Force for nearly 25 years and are all deployed at the Air Force base in Hsinchu.
