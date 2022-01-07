New Taipei requires public to wear masks indoors and outdoors

New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih meet with staff members to address the rising Omicron cases in Taiwan. (Facebook, Hou Yu-ih photo) New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih meet with staff members to address the rising Omicron cases in Taiwan. (Facebook, Hou Yu-ih photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Due to New Taipei City’s proximity to Taoyuan, Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) announced on Facebook on Friday (Jan. 7) that people must keep masks on both indoors and outdoors when unable to practice social distancing.

“Effective immediately, no matter when taking photos or singing, or in places where one cannot keep a distance, citizens must wear masks indoors and outdoors!” he wrote. Additionally, citizens must also make sure to register their locations for contact tracing.

The mayor also reminded citizens to wash their hands often and monitor their body temperatures; some testing sites in New Taipei City will be open during weekends so anyone concerned about their health condition can get tested as needed.

“Omicron has entered local communities in Taoyuan… Those of us in New Taipei City must not treat this lightly!” he wrote. “Especially considering New Taipei City is an immediate neighbor of Taoyuan. New Taipei City must be vigilant, as being prepared is the only way to prevent trouble.”

According to Hou, New Taipei City now requires all frontline workers from anti-pandemic taxi drivers to quarantine hotel staff members to get booster shots. Hou added that citizens eligible for booster shots should hurry to get them to better protect themselves from the virus.