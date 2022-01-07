Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

New Taipei requires public to wear masks indoors and outdoors

People must wear masks in places where social distance cannot be guaranteed

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/07 15:09
New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih meet with staff members to address the rising Omicron cases in Taiwan. (Facebook, Hou Yu-ih photo)

New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih meet with staff members to address the rising Omicron cases in Taiwan. (Facebook, Hou Yu-ih photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Due to New Taipei City’s proximity to Taoyuan, Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) announced on Facebook on Friday (Jan. 7) that people must keep masks on both indoors and outdoors when unable to practice social distancing.

“Effective immediately, no matter when taking photos or singing, or in places where one cannot keep a distance, citizens must wear masks indoors and outdoors!” he wrote. Additionally, citizens must also make sure to register their locations for contact tracing.

The mayor also reminded citizens to wash their hands often and monitor their body temperatures; some testing sites in New Taipei City will be open during weekends so anyone concerned about their health condition can get tested as needed.

“Omicron has entered local communities in Taoyuan… Those of us in New Taipei City must not treat this lightly!” he wrote. “Especially considering New Taipei City is an immediate neighbor of Taoyuan. New Taipei City must be vigilant, as being prepared is the only way to prevent trouble.”

According to Hou, New Taipei City now requires all frontline workers from anti-pandemic taxi drivers to quarantine hotel staff members to get booster shots. Hou added that citizens eligible for booster shots should hurry to get them to better protect themselves from the virus.
Hou Yu-ih
New Taipei City
COVID-19
Omicron

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan airport Omicron cluster infection grows to 8
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster infection grows to 8
2022/01/06 19:49
Omicron case seen playing mahjong in northern Taiwan club
Omicron case seen playing mahjong in northern Taiwan club
2022/01/06 17:46
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
2022/01/06 16:06
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
2022/01/06 14:25
COVID case imported from Indonesia drove around east Taiwan region
COVID case imported from Indonesia drove around east Taiwan region
2022/01/06 14:00

Updated : 2022-01-07 16:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
"