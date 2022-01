Children play with a soccer ball in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Children play with a soccer ball in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Runners compete in the Sao Silvestre international race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The 15-kilometer race held annually on New Year's... Runners compete in the Sao Silvestre international race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The 15-kilometer race held annually on New Year's Eve, suspended in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, was closed the public as a safety precaution but all runners were fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)

A resident lights a candle on an altar at home on Epiphany in Ouro Verde village on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Epiphan... A resident lights a candle on an altar at home on Epiphany in Ouro Verde village on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Epiphany marks the Biblical journey of the Three Kings, Gaspar, Melchior and Balthazar, to visit baby Jesus. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Palacio de Lopez, the presidential palace, is damaged after part of the roof was damaged during a storm the previous day in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday... Palacio de Lopez, the presidential palace, is damaged after part of the roof was damaged during a storm the previous day in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. This neoclassic palace was built in the mid-1800s. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Fireworks explode over Copacabana Beach during New Year's celebrations, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Fireworks explode over Copacabana Beach during New Year's celebrations, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

A person carries two "Rosca de Reyes" pastries as he waits for a taxi outside the bakery where he bought them, the day before Epiphany, or Three Kings... A person carries two "Rosca de Reyes" pastries as he waits for a taxi outside the bakery where he bought them, the day before Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Ana Vilma Josefina Telon, center, cries during the funeral of her husband, Aurelio Cuy Tamat, 27, in Santa Apolonia, Guatemala, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.... Ana Vilma Josefina Telon, center, cries during the funeral of her husband, Aurelio Cuy Tamat, 27, in Santa Apolonia, Guatemala, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Cuy Tamat was one of 56 people who was killed when a truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in Tuxtla, Mexico, on Dec. 9. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)

A sea lion moves amid small fish near Los Organos in northern Peru, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) A sea lion moves amid small fish near Los Organos in northern Peru, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

DEC. 31 – JAN. 6, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or

published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

