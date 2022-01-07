Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lofton Jr. lifts Louisiana Tech over UTEP 64-52

By Associated Press
2022/01/07 13:10
Lofton Jr. lifts Louisiana Tech over UTEP 64-52

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 11 points and 17 rebounds to carry Louisiana Tech to a 64-52 win over UTEP on Thursday night.

Cobe Williams had 17 points for Louisiana Tech (12-3, 3-0 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight win.

Jamal Bieniemy scored a career-high 28 points for the Miners (7-7, 0-2). Souley Boum added eight points, six rebounds and five assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-07 14:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
"