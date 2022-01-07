Taiwan Navy drills feature Ta Chiang guided-missile corvette

The Ta Chiang (right) takes part in its first Navy drills off Keelung Friday. The Ta Chiang (right) takes part in its first Navy drills off Keelung Friday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Navy drills ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday featured the indigenous Ta Chiang corvette showing off its air defense and anti-ship capabilities for the first time, reports said Friday (Jan. 7).

With incursions by Chinese Air Force planes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) continuing into 2022 on an almost daily basis, the country’s military has been conducting exercises covering several types of action, including urban warfare.

On Friday morning, the Ta Chiang took to the seas near Keelung City, armed with 28 missiles, the Liberty Times reported. The ship, often touted as an “aircraft carrier killer,” is equipped with Sea Sword II mid-range air defense missiles, developed by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, that can target naval and aerial threats simultaneously.

During the drills, the Taiwan-made vessel displayed its speed in choppy waters, showcasing its ability to evade enemy torpedoes and firing off its missiles.

The maneuvers should have featured mine ships demonstrating the effectiveness of their high-speed mine-laying systems, but the activity was canceled because of the stormy seas, according to the Liberty Times.