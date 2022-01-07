China 7-11 faces hefty fine for labeling Taiwan as independent country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — 7-11 in Beijing has been fined 150,000 RMB (NT$640,000) and ordered to revise a map on its official website after it marked Taiwan as separate from China.

According to Credit China, the convenience retailers reportedly displayed an incomplete map on its official website that showed Taiwan as an independent country and excluded islands in the South and East China Seas, Liberty Times reported. It also did not include the region of Aksai Chin, which China controls but is claimed by India.

The Dongcheng sub-bureau of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Planning and Natural Resources said 7-11 in Beijing violated Articles 15 and 37 of China's "Map Management Regulations" and fined the company as a warning.

The Beijing stores are owned by Seven Eleven China (SEC), a subsidiary of the Japanese firm Seven & I Holdings. As of January 2020, there were 3,156 7-11 convenience stores in China, per Statista.