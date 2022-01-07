Official Sponsor Midea congratulates Thailand for winning the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020

The leading home appliances brand brought the best ASEAN football tournament to millions of fans at home

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 January 2022 - Midea, one of the world's leading home appliances brands and official sponsor of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Championship – commonly known as the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 – welcomes winner Thailand to the AFF hall of fame.









Amid the pandemic, the tournament was postponed twice before taking place December 5, 2021 to January 1, 2022 in Singapore. A total of 10 teams vied for the title over 26 games and with more than 500 million fans across ASEAN tuning in from home. In the final, Thailand came face to face with Indonesia before taking home the coveted trophy.







"We are thrilled to be able to showcase our brand and products across the region through unparalleled levels of exposure and countless fan engagement initiatives," said Jackie Huang, General Manager of Midea International Business Asia & Pacific Region. "Midea is the world's leading Air Treatment brand and Small Cooking Appliances brand, as well as #1 Air Coolers, #1 Cooling Fans and #1 Rice Cookers brand. As one of the best brands in consumers' homes, it was therefore fitting that Midea brought the best of ASEAN football into millions of passionate fans' homes too. In the spirit of supporting the best of the best, we also sponsored the Golden Boot award for the top goal scorer during the tournament. This year we had four winners, all scoring four goals each from Thailand, Philippines and Malaysia."

Throughout the tournament, Midea engaged with millions of fans through multiple online and social media initiatives. Ahead of this year's 11.11 shopping carnival, Midea rolled out an interactive #HomeOfTheBest11 online campaign, which put the power into fans' hands as they voted for the best 11 all-star players in ASEAN football history. On both Midea and AFF's social media channels, the #HomeOfTheBestGuess campaign invited fans to guess the scores of upcoming matches. After each game, Midea ran the #HomeOfTheBestMoments campaign with recaps and highlights while showcasing the best Midea products. Meanwhile, the #MideaHomeChallenge on TikTok in Indonesia and Malaysia enjoyed the biggest reach and engagement with billions of views.





The Midea brand was also prominently featured on perimeter advertising boards, in-stadia TV commercials, the tournament's digital channels and official tournament collateral.













AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, shared, "We are honored to have worked with Midea this year in bringing the game to millions of supporters, while helping them to expand the brand's reach and exposure. We look forward to another opportunity for partnership as we continue to empower football fans with the spirit of unity and passion together."





About AFF Suzuki Cup

The AFF Suzuki Cup is a biennial football competition organised by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF), accredited by FIFA, and contested by the national 'A' teams of Southeast Asia.





In 2020, the 13th edition of the AFF Suzuki Cup will continue the format where 10 qualified teams will be split into two groups of five and play a round robin system, with each team playing four fixtures. The format of the knockout round remains unchanged, with semi-finals and the final played on two-leg format.

www.affsuzukicup.com

About the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF)

The ASEAN Football Federation comprises 12 Member Associations. The main objectives of the ASEAN Football Federation are to develop football in ASEAN through its activities, courses and competitions, to continue to nurture the AFF Suzuki Cup as the premier Football Tournament in Asia and to foster closer relationships between Member Associations in ASEAN and the Regional Federations across Asia.

About Midea & Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the smart home appliance business of Midea Group – a leading global high-technology company ranked #288 at 2021's Global Fortune 500. Midea Group's business goes beyond home appliances and comprises of five business pillars: Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical, HVAC & Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation, as well as Digital Innovation. All businesses of Midea Group are striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology.







The Midea brand offers one of the world's most comprehensive product ranges in the smart home appliance industry, specializing in air-treatment (commercial and residential air conditioning solutions), refrigeration, laundry, large kitchen and cooking appliances, small kitchen appliances, water appliances and floor care.



Midea believes in providing surprisingly-friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring, and inventing to meet the ever-changing consumer demand.



Midea is, among many others, the world's #1 Air Treatment Brand [1], the world's #1 Small Cooking Appliances Brand [2], the world's #1 Air Coolers Brand [3], the world's #1 Cooling Fans Brand [4], and the world's #1 Rice Cookers Brand [5].



Midea's globally 34 production centers and over 150,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of more than USD 41.4 billion in 2020. Midea's 28 worldwide innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 62,000 authorized patents to-date.

