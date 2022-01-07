Alexa
Barcello, Traore lift BYU over Pacific 73-51

By Associated Press
2022/01/07 12:47
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alex Barcello scored 15 points and BYU stretched its home win streak to seven beating Pacific 73-51 on Thursday night in a West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Fousseyni Traore scored 12 and grabbed 11 rebounds for BYU (13-3, 1-0). The Cougars limited Pacific to a season-low 20 points after halftime.

Luke Avdalovic had 12 points for the Tigers (5-10, 0-1), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-07 14:40 GMT+08:00

