Morales scores 24 to lead Wagner past Bryant 84-81 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/01/07 12:04
NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales had a season-high 24 points plus 10 rebounds as Wagner edged past Bryant 84-81 in overtime on Thursday night.

The game was tied 78-78 with 2:13 left in the extra period. Morales scored four points between an Elijah Ford layup and the Seahawks took the lead for good.

Wagner missed its last three shots of the game but scored the last four points in regulation to force overtime tied at 75.

Ford had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Wagner (8-2, 2-0 Northeast Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Raekwon Rogers added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Will Martinez had 13 points.

Peter Kiss had 27 points for the Bulldogs (6-8, 2-1). Charles Pride added 23 points and 13 rebounds. Hall Elisias had nine rebounds.

