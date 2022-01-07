Alexa
Muszynski, Richard carry Belmont past SE Missouri 102-62

By Associated Press
2022/01/07 11:40
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Muszynski and Will Richard scored 17 points apiece as Belmont romped past Southeast Missouri 102-62 on Thursday night.

Ben Sheppard added 16 points for the Bruins.

Grayson Murphy had 13 points and seven rebounds for Belmont (11-3, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game.

Belmont scored 57 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Eric Reed Jr. had 22 points for the Redhawks (6-10, 1-2). Nana Akenten added 19 points. Sam Thompson had 10 points.

Phillip Russell was held scoreless despite coming into the matchup as the Redhawks' second leading scorer at 15.0 points per game. He failed to make a shot in eight attempts, five from 3-point range.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-07 13:11 GMT+08:00

