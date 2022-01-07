Alexa
Louisiana-Lafayette defeats Arkansas State 83-77 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/01/07 11:51
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Kobe Julien matched his season high with 20 points and Louisiana-Lafayette outscored Arkansas State 10-4 in overtime for an 83-77 victory on Thursday night.

Theo Akwuba scored four points and Kentrell Garnett made four free throws in the extra period for Louisiana-Lafayette (8-5, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference).

Caleb Fields hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Arkansas State to force overtime tied at 73.

Akwuba finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Dou Gueye added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Trajan Wesley had 12 points.

Norchad Omier had 29 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks for the Red Wolves (10-4, 1-1). Markise Davis added 11 points. Fields had nine points and seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-07 13:10 GMT+08:00

