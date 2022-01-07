Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pierre carries Rice over Middle Tennessee 65-61

By Associated Press
2022/01/07 11:08
Pierre carries Rice over Middle Tennessee 65-61

HOUSTON (AP) — Carl Pierre recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds, including a clinching free throw with 11 seconds left, to lift Rice to a 65-61 win over Middle Tennessee on Thursday night.

Travis Evee had 12 points and six rebounds for Rice (8-5, 1-1 Conference USA). Quincy Olivari added 12 points and six rebounds. Chris Mullins had 12 points.

Josh Jefferson had 13 points for the Blue Raiders (9-5, 0-1), who missed two shots in the closing seconds. Eli Lawrence added 13 points. DeAndre Dishman had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-07 13:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, Omicron cluster rises to 5
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, Omicron cluster rises to 5
"