Small leads Tarleton State over Sam Houston St. 75-64

By Associated Press
2022/01/07 11:23
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Tahj Small had a career-high 28 points as Tarleton State beat Sam Houston 75-64 on Thursday night.

Small shot 11 for 14 from the field.

Montre Gipson had 18 points and six assists for Tarleton State (7-9, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Freddy Hicks added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Savion Flagg had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bearkats (7-9, 2-1). Demarkus Lampley added 15 points. Jaden Ray had 13 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-07 13:09 GMT+08:00

"