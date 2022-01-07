Alexa
Huntley lifts Appalachian St. past South Alabama 72-64

By Associated Press
2022/01/07 11:21
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — CJ Huntley had a career-high 20 points as Appalachian State topped South Alabama 72-64 on Thursday night.

Adrian Delph had 16 points for Appalachian State (8-8, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. James Lewis Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds. Michael Almonacy had 12 points and six assists.

Jay Jay Chandler had 19 points for the Jaguars (10-5, 0-2). Marshall Kearing added 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Alex Anderson had 12 points.

Updated : 2022-01-07 13:09 GMT+08:00

