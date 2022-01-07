Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Andre carries UT Martin over Tennessee St. 94-78

By Associated Press
2022/01/07 10:39
Andre carries UT Martin over Tennessee St. 94-78

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bernie Andre scored a season-high 24 points and KJ Simon scored 21 and blocked five shots and UT Martin beat Tennessee State 94-78 on Thursday night.

Mikel Henderson scored 13 points and Chris Nix 12 points for UT Martin (6-8, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference).

Carlos Marshall Jr. scored had 25 points, Jalen Dupree scored 15 and Kassim Nichols 12 with nine rebounds for the Tigers (5-8, 0-1).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-07 12:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, Omicron cluster rises to 5
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, Omicron cluster rises to 5
"