Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Shungu scores 29 to lead Vermont over New Hampshire 82-68

By Associated Press
2022/01/07 10:45
Shungu scores 29 to lead Vermont over New Hampshire 82-68

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ben Shungu had a career-high 29 points as Vermont beat New Hampshire 82-68 on Thursday night in the America East Conference opener for both teams.

Shungu hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Ryan Davis had 19 points and seven rebounds for Vermont (9-4, 1-0), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Robin Duncan added 12 points. Justin Mazzulla had 10 points.

Vermont totaled 46 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Josh Hopkins had 18 points for the Wildcats (5-5, 0-1). Nick Guadarrama added 18 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-07 12:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, Omicron cluster rises to 5
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, Omicron cluster rises to 5
"