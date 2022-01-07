Shungu scores 29 to lead Vermont over New Hampshire 82-68

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ben Shungu had a career-high 29 points as Vermont beat New Hampshire 82-68 on Thursday night in the America East Conference opener for both teams.

Shungu hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Ryan Davis had 19 points and seven rebounds for Vermont (9-4, 1-0), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Robin Duncan added 12 points. Justin Mazzulla had 10 points.

Vermont totaled 46 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Josh Hopkins had 18 points for the Wildcats (5-5, 0-1). Nick Guadarrama added 18 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had 16 points.

