Holden carries Wright State over Illinois-Chicago 90-72

By Associated Press
2022/01/07 10:25
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden scored a season-high 26 points and Grant Basile added 21 points as Wright State defeated Illinois-Chicago 90-72 on Thursday night.

Trey Calvin had 19 points for Wright State (7-7, 4-1 Horizon League), which won its fifth straight game. Tim Finke added seven rebounds.

The 90 points were a season best for Wright State.

Kevin Johnson had 19 points for the Flames (4-8, 0-3). Zion Griffin added 18 points and Filip Skobalj had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-07 11:41 GMT+08:00

