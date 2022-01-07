Alexa
Long Island-Brooklyn beats Mount St. Mary's 74-57

By Associated Press
2022/01/07 10:09
NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers had 23 points as Long Island-Brooklyn beat Mount St. Mary's 74-57 on Thursday night.

Eral Penn added 20 points for the Sharks.

Tre Wood had 12 points for Long Island-Brooklyn (4-9, 1-2 Northeast Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Kyndall Davis added five steals.

Mezie Offurum had 12 points for the Mountaineers (4-9, 0-1). Nana Opoku added 10 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Benjamin had six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-07 11:41 GMT+08:00

