Taiwan imports 120 containers of Lithuanian goods

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative to Lithuania, Eric Huang (黃鈞耀), said that more than 100 containers of processed agricultural products and raw materials from the Baltic nation have arrived in Taiwan.

Huang said that in response to China’s boycott of Lithuanian products, Taiwan used multiple channels to help out as much as possible, ultimately purchasing 120 containers of goods. Some of them will be transferred to other countries, he said.

The representative said he believes this is an expression of goodwill towards Lithuania that was made possible through pragmatic and flexible measures. Taiwan cooperated closely with the Baltic nation’s relevant government ministries, CNA cited him as saying.

Huang added the mechanism adopted by Taiwan may be the first in the history of international trade, and it has also created a new model for free and democratic countries to handle economic and trade coercion.

Huang pointed out that after the Taiwan government found out which specific Lithuanian goods failed to clear Chinese customs, it assisted Taiwan companies to directly contact Lithuanian manufacturers and ink agreements quickly.

The representative said that Taiwan and Lithuania have held more than 300 business-to-business meetings since last fall. He added the friendship and goodwill between the two countries form the foundation for the development of long-term bilateral relations.

Huang said he expects Taiwan will continue to strengthen its “substantive relationship” with Lithuania in the fields of economy, science and technology, culture, and education in the future.