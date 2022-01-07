Alexa
No. 3 Louisville women force 35 turnovers in rout of Pitt

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/07 09:35
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emily Engstler had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Hailey Van Lith also had 12 points and No. 3 Louisville forced a season-high 35 turnovers in an 81-39 rout of Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

The Cardinals have won 13 straight, and quickly pounced on a Panthers squad playing their first game since Dec. 22, forcing 24 giveaways in the first half alone for 18 points en route to a 40-13 cushion. Louisville (13-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended up just four turnovers shy of tying the program record set against Northeastern Illinois on Jan. 13, 1992.

Louisville also held Pitt to season lows in shooting (26%) and points.

Emy Hayford had eight points for the Panthers (9-5, 0-3), while Rita Igbokwe had six points with 14 rebounds.

NO. 7 TENNESSEE 73, NO. 25 TEXAS A&M 45

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Horston had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Tennessee took charge in the second quarter to beat Texas A&M.

Tamari Key added nine points and 11 blocks for the Volunteers (14-1, 3-0 Southeastern Conference).

Destiny Pitts scored 12 points to lead Texas A&M (10-4, 0-2).

NO. 10 MARYLAND 106, PENN STATE 78

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored a season-high 24 points, Ashley Owusu added 20, and Maryland never trailed as it routed Penn State.

The Terrapins (11-4, 2-1) bounced back from Sunday’s 70-63 overtime loss at Indiana and won their 31st consecutive home game.

Makenna Marisa, the Big Ten’s No. 3 scorer entering the night at 21.1 points per game, scored 24 of her 29 points in the second half for Penn State (7-6, 1-2).

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-07 11:40 GMT+08:00

