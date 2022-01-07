Alexa
Taiwan's Yushan sees first snow of 2022

Snow falls on Yushan Friday morning

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/07 10:46
Snow falls on Yushan. (CWB photo)

Snow falls on Yushan. (CWB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first snow of 2022 started to fall on Yushan at 9 a.m. Friday morning (Jan. 7), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The CWB observed that snow began falling on Yushan at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening (Jan. 6), but stopped after 8 minutes. Snow pellets began falling again early Friday morning from 2:20 a.m. to 2:45 a.m. and again from 3:05 a.m. to 3:55 a.m., resulting in a total accumulation of 0.5 centimeters.

At 9:01 a.m. Friday, snow began falling. The CWB reported that the snow stopped at 10:05 a.m. and that 0.5 centimeters of snow had accumulated.

(CWB photo)

(CWB photo)
