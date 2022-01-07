Alexa
Horston leads No. 7 Tennessee over No. 25 Texas A&M 73-45

By AL LESAR , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/07 09:24
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 7 Tennessee took charge in the second quarter on Thursday night behind Jordan Horston's 10 points on its way to a 73-45 win over No. 25 Texas A&M.

The Aggies (10-4, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) led 21-20 after the first quarter. But the Volunteers (14-1, 3-0) ran with Horston's effort and eight points from Tamari Key during the second, when they had a 12-2 scoring run.

Key finished with 9 points and 11 blocks, and Horston had 18 points and 13 rebounds.

A desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first quarter by senior Rae Burrell gave Tennessee the spark to make its second-quarter run.

Destiny Pitts scored 12 points to lead Texas A&M, Kayla Wells had 11 and Qadashah Hoppie had 10.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies came into Knoxville as the top 3-point shooting team in the country (42%) ... Texas A&M had two games in December scuttled by COVID-19, and its only January game leading up to the visit to Tennessee was a loss to LSU.

Tennessee: Burrell missed 12 games due to a knee injury in the season opener, and her return earlier this week proved a positive for the Volunteers. The challenge will be to integrate her into a rotation that has become pretty solid. Burrell averaged 16.8 points last season.

NEXT UP

Texas A&M: Host Florida on Sunday before a road showdown with No. 1 South Carolina on Jan. 13.

Tennessee: On the road Sunday against Ole Miss.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-07 10:45 GMT+08:00

