Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross enters NFL draft

By Associated Press
2022/01/07 08:49
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson receiver Justyn Ross made it official Thursday, giving up his final college season to enter the NFL draft.

Ross, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior from Phenix City, Alabama, was the Tigers' leading receiver his final two seasons. He finished his career with 158 catches for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Ross posted his decision on social media, saying he was foregoing his final year of college eligibility to pursue “my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.”

Ross missed the 2020 season after undergoing spinal surgery to correct a congenital fusion condition in his neck. He was cleared to return this past summer and played in 10 games before a foot injury ended his season.

Ross caught 46 passes this past season for 514 yards and tied for the team high with three touchdowns.

Ross was part of three Atlantic Coast Conference championship teams and the national championship Clemson won after the 2018 season.

His most memorable performance was in the 44-16 victory over Alabama to capture the national title with six catches for 153 yards and a 74-yard TD grab.

Updated : 2022-01-07 10:07 GMT+08:00

