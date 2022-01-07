Alexa
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases

Airport security guard, 3 contacts from Golden Voice Singers Club test positive for COVID

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/07 09:54
CECC official Wang Pi-sheng (left) and Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan speak to media. 

CECC official Wang Pi-sheng (left) and Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan speak to media.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Omicron cluster tied to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport has grown to 12 cases, including an airport security guard and three people at a karaoke club.

Early on Friday morning (Jan.7), Taoyuan City Government Department of Public Health announced that four more COVID cases tied to the airport cluster infection have been confirmed. The newest cases include an airport security guard and three members of a social club in Taoyuan, bringing the total number of cases in the airport Omicron cluster to 12.

The security guard is a 27-year-old woman responsible for the security of Terminal 2. She had a sore throat on Tuesday (Jan. 4) and sought medical attention on Wednesday evening (Jan. 5).

She underwent a PCR test on Thursday (Jan. 6) and the result came back positive, with a Ct value of 28.1. All 391 employees of the security company working at the airport will undergo PCR testing.

While the health department conducted tests on all members of the Golden Voice Singers Club in Taoyuan's Zhongli District, three members tested positive for COVID late on Thursday evening. Two of the club members frequented the same areas as an infected airport cleaner (case No. 17,239) for many days.

Among the three karaoke club members, one is a 58-year-old male taxi driver who developed a dry cough on Tuesday (Jan. 4) and had a Ct value of 26.5. The health department obtained a list of his passengers and is attempting to contact them.

Another member is a 59-year-old woman who had a runny nose on Monday (Jan. 3) and after testing positive was found to have a Ct value of 18.6. The woman's sister, who lives in the same household, also tested positive and had a Ct value of 38.1.

The health department said it conducted epidemiological investigations overnight and will expand the number of contacts tested and placed in isolation. It stated that during the day on Friday, testing will be expanded at Longgang Playground, Taoyuan Northern Region Hakka Assembly Hall, Zhongli Liming Park, and the Zhongli District Zhongzheng Park.

Over 530 members of Golden Voice Singers Club have undergone testing and approximately 100 more will be tested on Friday. The health department appealed to members of the public who went to the same locations as confirmed cases to go to the nearest testing station for PCR testing as soon as possible.
Updated : 2022-01-07 10:44 GMT+08:00

