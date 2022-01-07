Alexa
Shumate leads McNeese State over New Orleans 92-82 in 2OT

By Associated Press
2022/01/07 06:57
KATY, Texas (AP) — Christian Shumate tied his career high with 21 points plus 13 rebounds as McNeese State beat New Orleans 92-82 in double overtime on Thursday in a Southland Conference opener for both teams.

Myles Lewis had 19 points and 12 rebounds for McNeese State (5-9). Kellon Taylor added 12 points and Collin Warren had 10.

Derek St. Hilaire had 17 points for the Privateers (4-8). Troy Green added 15 points and Daniel Sackey had 13 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-07 08:40 GMT+08:00

