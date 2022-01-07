Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Curry, Green ruled out for Warriors vs. Pelicans

By Associated Press
2022/01/07 07:05
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) chases the ball in front of Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half of an N...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) goes in for a lay-up again Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the second half of ...

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) chases the ball in front of Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half of an N...

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) goes in for a lay-up again Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the second half of ...

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stephen Curry and Golden State rebounding leader Draymond Green have been ruled out of the the Warriors' game Thursday night against New Orleans Pelicans.

Curry injured his left quad muscle when he banged legs with Dallas forward Dorian Finney-Smith during a loss at Dallas on Wednesday night. Green is nursing a left hip injury.

The Warriors also ruled out reserve wing player Juan Toscano-Anderson because of a left ankle injury as Golden State completes a two-game trip.

Tied with Phoenix for the NBA lead entering the night, the Warriors have won five of their last seven games but also have lost two of their last four as they prepare to take the court without two key starters against a Pelicans squad that is urgently trying to string together some victories.

New Orleans has lost three straight and trails San Antonio by 2 1/2 games for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-07 08:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, Omicron cluster rises to 5
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, Omicron cluster rises to 5
"