Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mexico asks USMCA dispute resolution panel on auto content

By Associated Press
2022/01/07 05:46
Mexico asks USMCA dispute resolution panel on auto content

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government on Thursday requested a dispute resolution panel under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement because it claims the United States is improperly interpreting stricter regional content rules under the pact.

The agreement, known as the USMCA, raised required regional content to 75% of a vehicle’s value or components. Under the old NAFTA agreement, that threshold was 62.5%.

But Mexico’s Economy Department said Thursday that U.S. officials were taking an unduly strict approach by not allowing "various methodologies” to calculate content, something Mexico claims is contained in the USMCA annex.

A number of Asian and European automakers have established plants in Mexico, and sometimes import components from outside North America.

In December, Mexico threatened legal action over proposed subsidies of up to $12,500 for purchases of union-made, American-made electric vehicles.

Mexico says U.S. President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, currently before the Senate, would discriminate against potential exports of Mexican-built electrical vehicles and favor domestic producers, something it claims is forbidden under the USMCA.

The United States, meanwhile, is concerned Mexico is trying to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants.

In November, U.S. ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said the United States has “serious concerns” about the Mexican government’s attempts to limit competition in the electrical power sector.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador proposed constitutional changes earlier this year to restrict the market share of private power generators and favor Mexico’s state-owned utility company.

Updated : 2022-01-07 07:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, Omicron cluster rises to 5
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, Omicron cluster rises to 5
"