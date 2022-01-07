Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Snowboard star White recovering from COVID as Beijing looms

By Associated Press
2022/01/07 05:20
Snowboard star White recovering from COVID as Beijing looms

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (AP) — Snowboarding star Shaun White has another obstacle to deal with as he eyes a bid for a fourth Olympic gold medal on the halfpipe: COVID-19.

White told Olympics.com on Thursday that he tested positive last month after competing in an event in Colorado. The 35-year-old was symptomatic but has been cleared to compete in a qualifying event this weekend at Mammoth Mountain, the last qualifying event for the U.S. Olympic Team.

"I’m just thankful that like I started testing negative before this competition, so I’m allowed to compete because that would have been a real frustrating position to be in to where, you know, it’s the last qualifier and I can’t ride,” he said.

White said he had asthma as a child and has a heart condition. He described his bout with COVID-19 to a “lingering cold.”

White is returning to the sport after a three-year break and is hoping to make the four-man Olympic snowboarding team. At least one of the spots will be awarded through a coach's selection. White is coming off a seventh-place finish last month but his experience and resume figure to give him the inside track to make the squad.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-07 07:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, Omicron cluster rises to 5
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, Omicron cluster rises to 5
"