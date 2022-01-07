Kraken lose Jaden Schwartz for 4 to 6 weeks with hand injury

Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) and center Jaden Schwartz (17) react after a shot by defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, not seen, got past Philadel... Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) and center Jaden Schwartz (17) react after a shot by defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, not seen, got past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones, right, but was later overturned on a call of goaltender interference after a challenge by Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Seattle. The Flyers won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Philadelphia Flyers center Patrick Brown passes the puck ahead as Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) defends during the first period of an NHL ... Philadelphia Flyers center Patrick Brown passes the puck ahead as Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken will be without forward Jaden Schwartz for at least a month due to a hand injury that will require surgery, the team said Thursday.

Schwartz has not played since being injured on Dec. 29 against Philadelphia. He was a scratch in Seattle’s next two games and the decision to have surgery was made with the Kraken on an extended break due to postponements.

The team said Schwartz will miss four to six weeks.

Schwartz has six goals and 14 assists in 29 games for Seattle. He is tied for the team lead in assists and second on the team in points.

Schwartz is the second big loss for Seattle’s forward group after Brandon Tanev was lost for the season to a torn knee ligament last month.

Due to postponements, Seattle is off until next Monday when it plays at Colorado.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports