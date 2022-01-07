Alexa
Man charged with assault in Mall of America shooting

By Associated Press
2022/01/07 04:50
People wait near an exit to be picked up from the Mall of America following a shooting, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Bloomington, Minn. Two people were s...
An police officer carrying a rifle exits the Mall of America following a shooting, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Bloomington, Minn. Two people were shot a...
Bloomington Police vehicles are parked outside of the Mall of America following a shooting, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Bloomington, Minn. Two people we...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) —

An 18-year-old Minnesota man was charged Thursday with assault in a New Year's Eve shooting at the Mall of America that wounded two people.

Kahlil Wiley, of St. Paul, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault. Authorities say he fired a single shot that struck two men at about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

A criminal complaint said one of the men told police he was angry about a past incident with Wiley and that he and a friend began to chase him when they saw him at the mall. The complaint said Wiley turned and fired at that man, hitting him in the leg, and that the bullet ricocheted and grazed another man's shoulder.

The shooting prompted shoppers to run for cover and the mall in suburban Bloomington was locked down for a time.

Updated : 2022-01-07 06:07 GMT+08:00

