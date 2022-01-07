Alexa
QVC to close distribution center after fire, lays off 1,953

By Associated Press
2022/01/07 04:54
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The company that runs QVC is shutting down a North Carolina distribution center heavily damaged by a fire last month, putting nearly 2,000 people out of work, according to a filing with state officials.

On Dec. 29, Qurate Retail Group filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining and Notification notice with the North Carolina Department of Commerce announcing its plans, news outlets reported. The company is permanently closing and expected to lay off employees from Feb. 1 through the middle of the year, records indicated.

The center employed 1,953 people, records show.

In a statement to The News & Observer of Raleigh, the company said it would start giving “separation benefits” to affected workers Feb. 1. The company said it provided $500 in emergency funds to the workers, and QRG said workers will be provided with an opportunity to seek employment at other locations across the country.

More than 300 employees were working at the facility near Rocky Mount when the fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on Dec. 18. The body of a 21-year-old man was found after crews spent more than 12 hours trying to put out the fire.

Updated : 2022-01-07 06:07 GMT+08:00

