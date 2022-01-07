Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Santa Barbara Film Festival to honor Haim, DeBose, 6 others

By LINDSEY BAHR , AP Film Writer, Associated Press
2022/01/07 01:01
This combination of photos shows honorees for the Virtuosos Award by the the 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, top row from left, Caitr...

This combination of photos shows honorees for the Virtuosos Award by the the 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, top row from left, Caitr...

“West Side Story’s” Ariana DeBose, “Licorice Pizza’s” Alana Haim and “Belfast’s” Caitriona Balfe are among the actors who will receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Virtuosos Award this year. Festival organizers plan to give out the honors at an in-person event in the coastal California town on March 5.

The eight actors singled out for the award include newcomers, like Saniyya Sidney who plays Venus Williams in “King Richard” and “CODA’s” Emilia Jones and Troy Kotsur, as well as more familiar faces, like Simon Rex (“Red Rocket”) and Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”).

The event, hosted by TCM’s Dave Karger, will include discussions with the talent — which could be for some a stop on the road to the Oscars on March 27. Karger said these honorees are, “integral parts of the season’s most exciting and emotional films.” Previous recipients have included Zendaya, Riz Ahmed and Awkwafina.

The long-running film festival, now in its 37th year, regularly attracts over 100,000 attendees to the idyllic town for films, panels and tributes. The full lineup for the early March gathering will be unveiled in February.

Organizers are planning for the 11-day event to be in-person come March 2, although COVID concerns have once again disrupted many early-year film and awards season events. Last week saw the cancellation of the Palm Springs International Film Festival, which was set to start this week, and the Sundance Film Festival announced this week that it would pivot to a virtual festival. Both the Academy’s Governors Awards and the Critics Choice Awards were postponed from their mid-January dates as well.

Updated : 2022-01-07 02:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, Omicron cluster rises to 5
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, Omicron cluster rises to 5
"