AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/06 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 28 17 8 2 1 37 89 82
Hershey 28 16 9 2 1 35 88 81
Hartford 26 14 8 2 2 32 84 77
Providence 26 13 9 3 1 30 77 68
Charlotte 27 14 11 2 0 30 91 79
Lehigh Valley 27 9 11 5 2 25 71 86
WB/Scranton 24 9 12 1 2 21 53 81
Bridgeport 33 11 16 3 3 28 85 103
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 23 18 2 3 0 39 84 52
Rochester 27 17 10 0 0 34 102 98
Toronto 25 13 10 1 1 28 80 85
Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84
Cleveland 24 10 8 3 3 26 72 76
Belleville 25 12 13 0 0 24 70 73
Syracuse 22 9 10 2 1 21 63 73
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 26 20 4 1 1 42 90 59
Manitoba 27 16 9 1 1 34 82 67
Grand Rapids 26 12 10 3 1 28 81 79
Iowa 27 12 11 3 1 28 79 76
Rockford 24 11 11 1 1 24 60 77
Texas 23 8 11 3 1 20 67 83
Milwaukee 30 12 16 2 0 26 85 100
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 27 20 4 2 1 43 96 62
Ontario 24 15 6 2 1 33 90 74
Henderson 24 14 7 2 1 31 72 60
Abbotsford 22 10 9 2 1 23 68 64
Tucson 23 11 10 2 0 24 61 75
Colorado 28 12 11 3 2 29 87 89
Bakersfield 22 8 8 3 3 22 58 67
San Jose 26 11 14 1 0 23 80 104
San Diego 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, Utica 4

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3

Grand Rapids 7, Milwaukee 2

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Syracuse 2, Rochester 1

Stockton 5, Tucson 2

Springfield at Laval, ppd

San Diego at Henderson, ppd

Thursday's Games

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, ppd

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-07 01:01 GMT+08:00

