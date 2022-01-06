Alexa
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/06 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Tampa Bay 35 22 8 5 49 116 103 11-3-3 11-5-2 8-4-1
Florida 33 22 7 4 48 128 97 18-3-0 4-4-4 6-1-2
N.Y. Rangers 34 22 8 4 48 101 85 10-3-2 12-5-2 5-1-0
Washington 34 20 6 8 48 119 89 10-3-5 10-3-3 6-2-1
Carolina 31 23 7 1 47 106 66 10-3-0 13-4-1 4-2-0
Toronto 32 22 8 2 46 108 78 14-4-1 8-4-1 7-2-0
Pittsburgh 32 19 8 5 43 104 84 10-5-2 9-3-3 4-2-0
Boston 29 17 10 2 36 85 76 9-5-1 8-5-1 8-3-1
Detroit 34 16 15 3 35 96 114 12-5-2 4-10-1 4-5-2
Philadelphia 33 13 14 6 32 86 110 6-6-2 7-8-4 3-4-1
Columbus 31 15 15 1 31 101 112 10-5-1 5-10-0 2-6-0
New Jersey 34 13 16 5 31 99 121 8-7-3 5-9-2 5-4-2
N.Y. Islanders 28 10 12 6 26 64 80 4-5-3 6-7-3 1-4-1
Buffalo 33 10 17 6 26 89 116 6-9-2 4-8-4 3-4-3
Ottawa 29 9 18 2 20 79 107 5-9-0 4-9-2 3-5-0
Montreal 34 7 23 4 18 73 123 5-10-1 2-13-3 2-6-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 36 22 13 1 45 129 110 11-8-1 11-5-0 7-4-0
Nashville 34 21 11 2 44 104 91 10-5-0 11-6-2 7-2-1
St. Louis 34 19 10 5 43 119 96 12-3-2 7-7-3 7-4-2
Anaheim 36 18 11 7 43 111 99 11-4-4 7-7-3 7-2-3
Colorado 29 19 8 2 40 123 96 11-2-1 8-6-1 5-3-0
Calgary 31 17 8 6 40 100 73 4-3-4 13-5-2 3-4-1
Minnesota 31 19 10 2 40 116 98 10-3-1 9-7-1 5-4-0
Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 113 111 10-6-0 8-8-2 8-2-0
Winnipeg 32 16 11 5 37 98 92 10-6-1 6-5-4 5-2-2
Los Angeles 33 16 12 5 37 91 89 10-7-2 6-5-3 3-3-1
San Jose 34 17 16 1 35 96 108 9-7-1 8-9-0 2-2-0
Vancouver 34 16 15 3 35 89 95 8-7-1 8-8-2 5-3-3
Dallas 29 15 12 2 32 82 85 11-3-1 4-9-1 6-4-1
Chicago 33 11 17 5 27 77 112 6-7-3 5-10-2 3-4-3
Seattle 33 10 19 4 24 92 122 6-11-2 4-8-2 2-9-0
Arizona 31 6 22 3 15 64 120 2-11-1 4-11-2 2-8-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 4, Edmonton 2

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, ppd

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, ppd

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, ppd

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, ppd

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-07 01:00 GMT+08:00

