NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Buffalo
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|456
|279
|x-New England
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|438
|270
|e-Miami
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|308
|349
|e-N.Y. Jets
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|300
|477
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Tennessee
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|391
|329
|Indianapolis
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|440
|339
|e-Houston
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|255
|424
|e-Jacksonville
|2
|14
|0
|.125
|227
|446
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Cincinnati
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|444
|355
|Pittsburgh
|8
|7
|1
|.531
|327
|385
|Baltimore
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|374
|376
|e-Cleveland
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|328
|355
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|452
|340
|L.A. Chargers
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|442
|424
|Las Vegas
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|339
|407
|e-Denver
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|311
|294
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Dallas
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|479
|332
|Philadelphia
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|418
|334
|e-Washington
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|313
|427
|e-N.Y. Giants
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|251
|394
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Tampa Bay
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|470
|336
|New Orleans
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|334
|315
|e-Atlanta
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|293
|429
|e-Carolina
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|287
|363
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|*-Green Bay
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|420
|334
|e-Minnesota
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|394
|409
|e-Chicago
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|294
|376
|e-Detroit
|2
|13
|1
|.156
|288
|437
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-L.A. Rams
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|436
|345
|x-Arizona
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|419
|328
|San Francisco
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|400
|341
|e-Seattle
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|357
|336
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
*-clinched home-field advantage
Kansas City at Denver, 4:30 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Miami, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.