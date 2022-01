WTA Yarra Valley Classic Results

Thursday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $442,020 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Yarra Valley Classic at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Ana Konjuh, Croatia, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Clara Burel, France, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.

Viktorija Golubic (6), Switzerland, def. Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-0.

Simona Halep (2), Romania, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-2, 6-1.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-5.

Qinwen Zheng, China, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Naomi Osaka (1), Japan, def. Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, 6-1, 6-1.

Veronika Kudermetova (3), Russia, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-0, 3-6, 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Lizette Cabrera and Destanee Aiava, Australia, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Ellen Perez (4), Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, and Julia Lohoff, Germany, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, 0-6, 7-6 (3), 10-7.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-2, 6-3.