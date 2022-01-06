Massive MIMO Market 2022 Objectives of the Study, Research Methodology and Assumptions, Value Chain Analysis and Forecast by 2030

A massive MIMO network is more responsive to devices which operate in higher frequency bands due to improved coverage. In particular, this has considerable benefits for obtaining a strong signal indoors. The greater number of antennas in a massive MIMO network also make it far more resistant to interference and intentional jamming than current systems that only utilize a handful of antennas. Therefore, the beam formation technology by massive MIMOs enable targeted use of spectrum.

The global massive MIMO market growth is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of 5G technology in developed and developing regions across the world, massive MIMO offers technical superiority of with higher number of antenna array type, and ease in deployment of massive MIMOs with reduced usage of energy. Furthermore, numerous advantages of massive MIMO such as higher capacity, minimized manpower, low network congestions, and beam-formation technology fuel the growth of the massive MIMO market.

However, dominance of usage for FDD spectrum across the world in comparison to TDD spectrum is expected to restrain the market growth. Moreover, potential of the emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asia and development of indoor massive MIMOs for increasing the network capacity is anticipated to provide lucrative global massive MIMO market growth opportunity for the market in the coming years.

The key players that have major global massive MIMO market share include Ericsson, Huawei, NOKIA, SAMSUNG, ZTE, Verizon, Sprint, China Mobile, Airtel, and Deutsche Telekom, which are profiled in this report. The global massive MIMO industry key market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, agreements, among others to influence the market growth.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

Massive MIMO Market Key Segments

By Technology

– LTE Advance

– LTE Advance Pro

– 5G

By Array Type

– 16T16R

– 32T32R

– 64T64R

– Others

By Spectrum

– TDD

– FDD

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report–

