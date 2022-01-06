Power Bank Market 2022 Major Players, Competitive Spectrum, Revenue Share and Sales Projections by 2030

Power Bank Market Growth 2022-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Power Bank Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Power Bank Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global power bank market was valued at $17.41 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $22.34 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Power bank, also known as portable charger, is a device used for powering gadgets using built-in batteries through a USB port. Mobile phones, digital cameras, tablets, and laptops are some of the gadgets that can be powered by power banks. Increase in adoption of digital products equipped with rechargeable batteries, such as smartphones, iPads, notepads, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones, has boosted the growth of the power bank market. With the advent of new technologies in consumer electronics such as wireless technologies, artificial intelligence, and IoT services as well as increase in penetration of internet services, the need for gadgets and devices has increased significantly, thus boosting the growth of the power bank market.

With the growing advent toward smartphone among users worldwide, power banks have become an essential commodity among individuals. Online video streaming, gaming applications as well as increasing trends toward social media requires constant power source so that the phone can be fully charged and can be operated continuously. However, users find it very inconvenient to carry a power bank with them while traveling. Therefore, there is a growing advent toward the power bank renting industry globally, which allow ranges users to rent a power bank for a stipulated period. For instance, Plugo is a power bank rental start-up based in India, which can be used by consumers for airport travels, restaurants & bars, retail & shopping centers and other commercial spaces.

Rise in demand for smartphones across the globe, increase in sales of power banks on online portals & e-commerce websites and Increase in demand of power banks for laptops and wearable devices are the major factors that drive the growth of the global power bank market. However, factors such as emerging trends of wireless charging, improved battery capacity of electronic devices and Increasing preference toward rental power banks among users hamper the market growth. On the contrary, development of solar & hydrogen fuel-based power banks, increase in trend of wearable devices and emerging trends toward wireless power banks are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The key power bank industry leaders profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Anker, Huawei Technologies, Mi, Intex, Zagg Inc., Panasonic Corporation, GP Batteries, and Lenovo Group Ltd.

These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the power bank market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the power bank market.

– The power bank market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

GLOBAL POWER BANK MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Battery Type

– Lithium Ion

– Lithium Polymer

By Power Rating

– Up to 3,000 mAh

– 3,001-8,000 mAh

– 8,001-20,000 mAh

– Above 20,000 mAh

By Distribution Channel

– Online

– Offline

By Price Range

– Low Range

– Mid-Range

– Premium Range

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Power Bank Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

