U.S. Wireless Connectivity Technology Market 2022 Ongoing Trend, Recent Developments, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2030

U.S. Wireless Connectivity Technology Marke report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the U.S. Wireless Connectivity Technology Marke by region.

The U.S. wireless connectivity technology market size was valued at $13.38 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $29.95 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

Wireless connectivity is referred to as networking technology which is used for connection between two nodes or devices without the use of cable, cords, and wires. Wireless connectivity is a method that allows the consumers to avoid costly installation of cables within the premises for connectivity between devices and systems.

The penetration of Wi-Fi in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors as a wireless LAN connection boosts the demand for Wi-Fi enabled smart lighting. The pre-existing Wi-Fi equipped infrastructure tends to use Wi-Fi connectivity for smart lights. Further, the penetration of IoT-based technologies in the developing economies is expected to create opportunities for future market.

In addition, Bluetooth is used in smart lighting infrastructure as wireless connectivity technology. This wireless technology inter-links devices and provides users with remote access. For instance, smart LED bulb by Svarochi provides users with Bluetooth connectivity, which helps them to remotely access the device to control illumination, hue of lights, and other features.

Further, the advancement of Bluetooth technology is used to create proficient wireless connectivity. For instance, the SSL industry has built support around the open Bluetooth Mesh standard. Mesh technology has recently gained momentum due to its open connectivity nature and is extensible to cover a variety of lighting installations.

Factors such as rise in demand for wireless networks in development of smart infrastructure, growth in adoption of AI assistants, and integration of IoT in surveillance cameras drives the growth of U.S. wireless connectivity technology market. However, high installation and maintenance cost in wireless network system hampers the market growth. Furthermore, emergence of IoT & AI technology and growth in development of smart city projects, is expected to create lucrative opportunities.

SEGMENTATION

The U.S. wireless connectivity technology market is segmented on the basis of solution, and application. Based on solution, wireless connectivity technology market is sub-segmented into services and connectivity technology. Base on the services, the market is categorized into integration, maintenance, and automation. Based on the Connectivity Technology, the market is classified into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, NFC, Cellular Technology, and Others. The applications covered in the study include consumer electronics, energy, chemical manufacturing, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others.

TOP IMPACTING FACTORS

The factors such as demand for wireless networks in development of smart infrastructure, growth in adoption of AI assistants, and integration of IoT in surveillance cameras drives the growth of wireless connectivity technology market. However, high installation and maintenance cost in wireless network system hampers the U.S. wireless connectivity technology market growth. Furthermore, emergence of IoT & AI technology for smart lightning and growth in development in smart city projects is expected to further increase demand for wireless connectivity technology.

The Demand for Wireless Networks in Development of Smart Infrastructure

The connectivity has witnessed development from wired connections to wireless connections. Further, the advancement of wireless connections that has increased data transfer rate is expected to drive the growth of wireless connectivity technology market due to wide application of wireless networks in smart infrastructures. For instance, in the U.S. average commuter spends about 42 hours a year stuck in traffic, which is higher in mega cities such as such as Los Angeles or New York. Wherein, smart cities connected traffic lights can analyze traffic patterns and adjust in real-time to reduce congestion and delays.

Integration of IoT in Surveillance Cameras

IoT is expanding at a rapid rate and is expected to grow over the coming years at a constant pace. There are estimated to be around 20 billion connected devices worldwide by 2020. Integration of IoT in video surveillance for security and monitoring offers greater visibility over asset monitoring to improve security and prevent critical loss through real-time surveillance. This feature ensures secured monitoring facility from any location with Wi-Fi access, security alerts, and real-time data capturing. For instance, integration of IoT in video surveillance assist in the working of intelligent transportation system. Rise in demand for integrated security and monitoring in traffic management system and network encourages the governments of various countries to deploy smart monitoring system for the intelligent transport model. This in turn supplement the growth of wireless connectivity market in U.S.

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

The U.S. wireless connectivity technology market players profiled in the report include Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Nexcom International, Atmel Corporation and MediaTek Inc. These key players adopt several strategies such as, new product launch and development, acquisition, partnership, collaboration, and business expansion to increase the wireless connectivity technology market share during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This study includes the analytical depiction of the U.S. wireless connectivity technology market forecast along with the current market trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

? The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the U.S. wireless connectivity technology market.

? The U.S. wireless connectivity technology industry growth is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

? Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SOLUTION

– Services

o Integration

o Maintenance

o Automation

– Connectivity Technology

o Wi-Fi

o Bluetooth

o Zigbee

o NFC

o Cellular

o Others ( Li-Fi, 5G)

BY Application

– Consumer Electronics

– Automotive and Transportation

– Healthcare

– Aerospace & Defense

– IT & Telecom

– Others

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the U.S. Wireless Connectivity Technology Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

