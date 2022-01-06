Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Share 2022 Research Strategies, Growth Dynamics, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 85.1% during the forecast period

Europe 5G Infrastructure Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Europe 5G Infrastructure Market by region.

The Europe 5G infrastructure market was valued at $359.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $42,705.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 85.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Numerous factors make the 5G era distinctive. For instance, government institutions of the UK are continuously striving for the progress of 5G with new spectrum allocations and working on the infrastructural deployment. In addition, the UK is one of the leading countries in terms of consumer digital engagement and speed of adoption of new technologies.

The European Commission is implementing various strategies and undertaking regulatory measures and has also invested $16.64 billion during 2014-2020 to develop infrastructures for growing broadband services. Features such as well-connected cities, funding from private and public investors to develop networking infrastructures over European region promotes the growth and development of 5G technology. Therefore, the prevalence of the growing technology and increase in mobile broadband services in Europe act as a major driving factor for the growth of 5G infrastructure in the region

The market growth is supplemented by the proliferation of M2M/IoT connections, and increase in demand for mobile broadband services in Europe. However, problems pertaining to slow digitization process in Europe impede the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, rise in government initiatives for building smart cities in the European region is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The Europe 5G infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, end use, and country Based on communication infrastructure, it is divided into small cell, macro cell, radio access network, and distributed antenna system. Based on network technology, it is categorized into software defined networking & network function virtualization, mobile edge computing, fog computing, and self-organizing network.

The key Europe 5G infrastructure industry leaders profiled in the report include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, Vodafone PLC, Orange Labs, EE Ltd., NTT Corporation, IBM Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Fujitsu Corporation, CISCO, Interdigital Communication, Alcatel Lucent, Siemens, ATOS SE, and Orion Innovations.

These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the Europe 5G infrastructure market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the Europe 5G infrastructure market size.

– The Europe 5G infrastructure market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Key Segments

By Communication Infrastructure

– Small Cell

o Indoor

o Outdoor

– Macro Cell

– Radio Access Network

o Massive MIMO

o mmWave Equipment

o Fiber to Antenna

– Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

o Indoor DAS

o Outdoor DAS

By Network Technology

– Software Defined Networking (SDN) & Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

– Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

– Fog Computing (FC)

– Self-Organizing Network (SON)

By Chipset Type

– Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

– Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

– Millimeter Wave (mmWave) Technology Chips

– Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

By End Use

– Automotive

– Energy & Utilities

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Others

By Country

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Denmark

– Norway

– Sweden

– Finland

– Switzerland

– Netherlands

– Luxembourg

– Rest of Europe

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report–

