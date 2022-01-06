Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market 2022 Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast by 2030

Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market by region.

Agile transformation services refer to a group of services which are provided by an agile transformation firm that partners with a team of professionals and collaborates with the organization to create a customized agile transformation program.

It is a strategy which refers to an organizations long-term goals towards the transformation of the enterprise’s product delivery methods and culture of the organization. Various types of services such as coaching, planning, assessments and others are necessary for changing an organization from traditional methodologies to Agile.

This transformation helps in accomplishing feedback sessions, continuous stakeholder management, regular communication and constant collaboration among the companies and its staff and is considered critical for the success of any project. With the adoption of agile transformation services, several agile teams can take benefits through regular updates, communication, collaboration and achieving higher visibility across the business.

Upsurge in need for faster time-to-market in product development, continuous changes in business needs, and increase in need for better communication & collaboration among businesses, along with the rise in shift from traditional transformation toward agile transformation are the key factors that drive of the growth of the global enterprise agile transformation services market. Several benefits of agile transformation, such as reduced costs, more flexibility, quicker time to release, better predictability & quality, and early risk detection boost the adoption of this process among organizations.

However, certain issues associated with adoption of agile transformation, such as structural complexities and other architectural complexities are expected to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in adoption of agile approaches among major non-IT industries, such as manufacturing, retail, and transportation, and emerging applications of agile approaches in growing Big Data-based complex landscape are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period. T

he global enterprise agile transformation services market is segmented based on methodology, service type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on methodology, the market is divided into scrum scrum/XP hybrid, Scrumban kanban, custom hybrid, and others.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market, including Accenture Plc., Agile Sparks Broadcom Inc., Endava Plc, Hexaware Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, LeadingAgile, Symphony Solutions, Xebia Group, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global enterprise agile transformation services market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global enterprise agile transformation services market size is provided in the report. Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry. The quantitative analysis of the market industry for the period 2018-2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key market segments

By Methodology – Scrum – Scrum/XP – Scrumban – Kanban – Custom Hybrid – Others By Service Type – Development Services – Consulting Services – Others By Organization Size – Large Enterprises – SMEs

By Industry Vertical – BFSI – IT & Telecom – Retail – Media & Entertainment – Government & Public Sector – Manufacturing – Healthcare – Others

By Region – North America o U.S. o Canada – Europe o UK o Germany o France o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o China o India o Japan o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Latin America o Middle East o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS – Accenture Plc. – Agile Sparks – Broadcom Inc. – Endava Plc – Hexaware Technologies Limited – International Business Machines Corporation – LeadingAgile – Symphony Solutions – Xebia Group – Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

