Blockchain Identity Management Market Growth Challenges and Opportunities, Industry Statistics, Progression Status, Emerging Demands, Future Trends, Global Share, Prominent Players Strategies, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

Blockchain Identity Management Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Blockchain Identity Management Market by region.

Blockchain provides various solutions for majority of industries’ digital concerns such as, product security & counterfeiting, transparency, transaction speed, supply chain management, compliance management, and others.

Blockchain technology originally was developed to serve the public transaction ledger for cryptocurrencies that uses cryptography and distributed databases to record and secure transactions. This characteristic of blockchain provides enhanced security while storing and transmitting data, identifying data & records, open & decentralized ledger, transparent network infrastructure, and low cost of operations benefits.

Moreover, according to Cyber Security Statistics in 2017, 16.7 million people became victim to identity fraud globally. In addition, according to Google report on cybersecurity in 2017, during 2016-2017 hackers obtained over 12 million credentials through phishing.

Moreover, the decentralized feature of blockchain and distributed ledgers provide people further control over their data along with enhanced security. In addition, blockchain allows to validate the original identity of an entity or a legal person, which could be a valuable asset for several industries and further creates trust in the digital environment.

The factors such as increase in need to establish trust and transactions transparency between parties is the key factor that drives the market growth for blockchain identity management industry. In addition, rise in demand for privacy & security solutions among enterprises is also fueling the market demand. Moreover, increase in proliferation of E-Commerce further boost the market growth. However, lack of awareness regarding blockchain technology is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, growth in government initiatives for blockchain technology development in developed as well as developing countries is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market growth. In addition, rise in demand for increased scalability & transaction speed is expected to provide major growth opportunities for blockchain identity management market in upcoming years. The global blockchain identity management market is segmented on the basis of service providers, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on service providers, the market is divided into application provider, middleware provider, and infrastructure provider.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market. These include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bitfury Group Limited, Blockverify, Cambridge Blockchain LLC, Civic Technologies, Evernym Inc., IBM Corporation, KYC-CHAIN LIMITED, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS –

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global blockchain identity management market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments. – The key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies. – Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry. – The quantitative analysis of the global blockchain identity management market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SERVICE PROVIDERS – Infrastructure Providers – Middleware Providers – Application Providers

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE – Large Enterprises – Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL – BFSI – Government – Healthcare – Automotive & Transportation – Retail and E-commerce – Others

BY REGION – North America o U.S. o Canada – Europe o UK o Germany o France o Spain o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o China o India o Japan o Australia o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Latin America o Middle East o Africa

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

