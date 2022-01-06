U.S. Hardware Encryption Market Industry Development Scenario, Data Synthesis, Growth Analysis and Regional Overview by 2030

U.S. Hardware Encryption Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the U.S. Hardware Encryption Market by region.

Hardware encryption is a hardware-based technique which is used for securing digital data. There are two forms of encryption; hardware-based encryption and software-based encryption. Hardware encryption uses a processor that contains random number of generators to generate encryption key.

The key advantage of hardware-based solutions is that they eliminate the typical drawbacks of software-based solutions such as performance degradation for attacks aimed at the encryption key stored in memory. In hardware encryption, the security parameters and safeguard keys enhance the performance of encryption. These security parameters protect the encryption from cold boots and brute force attacks. Hardware encryption is a cost-effective method that holds diverse applications in securing data efficiently.

Increase in regulatory compliances regarding protection of private & sensitive data and reduction in prices of hardware encryption devices majorly drive the growth of the market. Moreover, factors such as increase in concerns related to data security and privacy, growth of the consumer electronics such as smartphones and tablets and increase in complexity & volume of data breaches and brute force attacks drive the growth of the market.

However, high capital investment and limited use of encrypted devices in the U.S. hinder the market growth. On the contrary, widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and cloud services as well as technological advancement on encryption chip are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

The U.S. hardware encryption market is segmented into algorithm & standard, architecture, product, application, and end use.

Depending on algorithm and standard, the market is bifurcated into Rivest, Shamir, and Adelman (RSA), Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), and others. On the basis of architecture, it is classified into Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) and Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA). The product segment includes Hard Disk Drive (HDD), Solid State Drives (SSD), Universal Serial Bus (USB), and incline network encryptor. By application, the market is categorized into consumer electronics, IT & telecom, automotive & transportation, aerospace and defense, healthcare and others. The end use segment is segregated into industrial, commercial, residential, and government.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market, which include International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Kingston Technology Company, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Micron Technology, Inc., NetApp, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, Symantec Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Western Digital Technologies, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. hardware encryption market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the U.S. hardware encryption market size is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the U.S. hardware encryption industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2014 to 2026 is provided to determine the U.S. hardware encryption market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Algorithm & Standard

– Rivest, Shamir, and Adelman (RSA)

– Advanced Encryption Standard (AES)

– Others

By Architecture

– Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

– Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

By Product

– Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

o External HDD

o Internal HDD

– Solid State Drives (SSD)

– Universal Serial Bus (USB)

o Up to 4GB

o 5GB to 16GB

o 17GB to 64GB

o 65GB and above

– Inline Network Encryptor

By Application

– Consumer electronics

– IT & Telecom

– Automotive & Transportation

– Aerospace and Defense

– Healthcare

– Others

By End Use

– Industrial

– Commercial

– Residential

– Government

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

