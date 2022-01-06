Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market 2022 Business Overview, Size Estimation, Research Strategies with Share Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market by region.

Analytics as a service (AaaS) is a part of wide range of services that include Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS).

All these models have one common factor that replaces conventional on-premise systems with web-based systems. Businesses can use services offered by providers to access a remote analytics platform for a regular fee instead of developing a large internal warehouse full of software. AaaS provides a set-up that allows clients to use a specific analytics software as per requirement and it can be less labor intensive and more cost effective as compared to the traditional services.

Rise in acceptance of social media applications and continuous increase in demand for progressive technologies to process increased workload through cloud fuel the growth of the analytics-as-a-service market. In addition, increase in adoption of data analytics is also one of the major factors that drives the growth of the market.

However, rise in data and security concerns along with complex analytical workflow are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, lower cost of ownership is expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, increase in data volume across various industry verticals and rise in practice of machine-generated data are expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the analytics-as-a-service market in the next few years.

The global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market is segmented on the basis of component, analytics type, deployment type, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. Based on analytics type, the market is divided into predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, descriptive analytics. Based on deployment type, the market is classified into private cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud. Depending on industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, retail, government, IT & telecommunication, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and others.

The report includes profiles of the key players operating in the market analysis. These include Amazon Web Services (AWS), GoodData Corporation, Google, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP, SAS Institute Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

– Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market share from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Solutions

– Services

BY ANALYTICS TYPE

– Predictive Analytics

– Prescriptive Analytics

– Diagnostic Analytics

– Descriptive Analytics

BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

– Private Cloud

– Public Cloud

– Hybrid Cloud

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– Retail

– Government & Public Sector

– IT and Telecommunication

– Transportation & Logistics

– Manufacturing

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

